The heat and humidity will further intensify Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring a line of thunderstorms late Tuesday into Tuesday night.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this evening, but the rest of the night will be warm with lows in near 70 as patchy fog develops.
Most of the day Tuesday will be rain-free, but hot and muggy with highs near 90 in the mountains and middle 90s in the Upstate.
Feels like temperatures could even approach 100 degrees in parts of the Upstate due to the excess humidity.
A line of rain and storms will move from Tennessee into the mountains around sunset Tuesday which will then move into the Upstate Tuesday night.
Some of these storms could contain damaging wind gusts and large hail especially in the mountains.
A few lingering showers or storms remain possible on Wednesday, but safe to say the main rain event will be Tuesday night.
Temperatures as a result, will drop into the middle 80s in the mountains and near 90 in the Upstate.
Rain and storm chances will not necessarily be zero the rest of the week and weekend, but will be much lower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.