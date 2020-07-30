Hotter days start Friday and into the weekend with fewer showers and storms. We're also following Tropical Storm Isaias closely as it could make a near-pass just offshore of the Carolinas early next week.
Scattered summer downpours with embedded storms will continue at times into the evening hours, gradually losing intensity with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will drop into the 60s and low 70s with patchy fog overnight.
Friday and the weekend look to be less widespread with afternoon storms, perhaps offering up fully dry conditions Saturday. Highs each day will reach the 90s across the Upstate.
Rain chances could briefly increase late Sunday into Monday of next week with potential tropical moisture from the Atlantic. This looks to be short-lived, and a return to spotty afternoon storms and highs in the upper 80s is expected toward mid-week.
For the latest on Isaias, head over to the weather blog.
