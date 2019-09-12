There is a disturbance in the tropics located over the Bahamas that could pose a threat to Florida, the east coast, or possible the gulf coast region depending on the track. Here's what we know right now:
It has an 80% chance for development into a depression or storm in the next 48 hours.
The storm would be named Humberto.
Most models take it close to Florida, then pull in northeast, which could bring some heavy rain to portions of the Carolina coast. A couple models still try to take it into the Gulf of Mexico.
Intensity forecasts show the storm remaining at tropical storm strength. At this point it isn't expected to be a hurricane this weekend or early next week.
Locally in the Upstate and mountains our chances for any rain from the system are low right now, but that could change. We will keep you posted!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.