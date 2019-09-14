Tropical Storm Humberto continues to strengthen and will likely become a hurricane Sunday evening as it is still expected to move away from the U.S..
As of 11 PM Saturday, winds were at 60 mph near the center of the storm which is located just north of the Bahamas and moving north-north-west slowly.
Some high surf and rip currents are possible along the Carolina coast, but other than that, no impacts will be felt.
It can go without saying that the western Carolinas will also not feel any impacts what-so-ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.