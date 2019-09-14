Tropical Storm Humberto formed Friday night in the Bahamas. It is now packing winds at 50 mph and is expected to push north-northwest with time.
The forecast track takes the storm well east of the coast of Florida as it moves north this weekend. Then it is expected to take an eastward turn, away from the South Carolina coast on Sunday night.
The storm could become a category 1 hurricane by early Monday, but as of now, it appears that it will be pushing AWAY from the U.S. Further strengthening is possible toward cat 2 intensity as it moves into the open waters of the Atlantic.
Impacts for the SC coast should be minimal, but some isolated showers and high surf will be possible. No impacts for the western Carolinas.
