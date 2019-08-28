Hurricane Dorian became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon as it affected parts of Puerto Rico and is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches Florida by Labor Day.
Warmer water and lower wind shear will allow Dorian to strengthen into a category 3 hurricane this weekend into Labor Day.
Most forecast models keep the center of the storm over Florida, but there's still an outside chance it could turn north, so it's still important for South Carolina beach go-ers to monitor the weather over the next few days.
As far as local South Carolina beach weather is concerned this weekend, there will still be scattered showers and gusty wind along with some high surf and rip currents.
Meanwhile, Erin sits in the open waters of the western Atlantic, and has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression. No U.S. impacts are expected as it moves north to northeast, farther out to sea.
