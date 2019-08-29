Hurricane Dorian became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon as it affected parts the U.S. Virgin Islands and is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches Florida by Labor Day.
The latest update has Dorian with 85 mph winds, steadily increasing in intensity as it pushes into the open waters of the Atlantic over the next few days. It is forecast to attain major hurricane status this weekend.
Most forecast models keep the center of the storm over Florida, and the storm could remain over Florida for several days. This would lead to catastrophic flooding and initially dangerous winds.
As far as local South Carolina beach weather is concerned this weekend, there will still be scattered showers and gusty wind along with some high surf and rip currents. Sunday into Monday will bring the most shower activity.
If the track moves farther north, we could see major impacts in SC! Therefore everyone must stay posted on the forecast. Regardless we will probably see some rain at least.
Assuming it makes a Florida landfall, models are honing in on a north turn which would bring higher rain chances to SC by mid-week. Heavy rain looks most likely across South Carolina by Wednesday-Friday.
