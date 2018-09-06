All eyes are on the Atlantic and Florence as the hurricane churns to the northwest!
A lot of buzz has started in the last day or so about the eventual track of Florence and its potential impacts to the United States, if any.
Several computer models do suggest a westward trend to the hurricane’s track after it gets closer to Bermuda over the weekend, getting uncomfortably close to parts of the east coast by mid to late NEXET week. Other models recurve it out to sea.
Historically speaking, storms forming where Florence did (east central Atlantic) do not usually directly impact the U.S. coasts, including the Carolinas. However, it’s not impossible.
The storm’s strength as well as other factors such as a building ridge of high pressure over the northern Atlantic/eastern Canada will cause computer model output to continue to be rather fickle until some better data are gathered via research and reconnaissance missions.
What this means this is – you’ll want to pay attention to the latest forecasts for Florence, especially by late this weekend and early next week. By then, we should have a little better understanding of the environment and ultimately the track of Florence.
