Dangerous and catastrophic and deadly Hurricane Ida is making landfall near Grande Isle, LA with destructive winds and storm surge. Our weather is quiet and we will see some lower impacts for Ida later Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sunday and Monday calls for the same weather pattern, high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect to see a lot of sunshine with just a brief passing shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Lows at night will be in the 60s and low 70s.
Ida will push moisture through the southeast Tuesday, peaking Wednesday, and slowly diminishing Thursday.
Ida will track to our west and north. Locally, we could end up with a heightened rain threat from the system. As of now it looks like low severe threat and flood threat can’t be ruled out, and we’ll keep you posted as the system evolves.
