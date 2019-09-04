(FOX Carolina) - Dorian could move uncomfortably close to, or make landfall, along the Carolina coastline toward mid-week. We are watching every update and will keep you updated on the very latest.
A HURRICANE WARNING has been extended to include the entire SC coast. Hurricane conditions are possible late Wednesday into Thursday. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for these same areas.
Dorian currently packs winds at 110 mph and has started its slow trek up the Florida coast, moving to the north-northwest at 7 mph. It will continue picking up speed today. Today and tonight it will impact Florida's east coast and then toward the Carolina coastline near Charleston and Myrtle Beach late Wednesday. At this point, it looks as though the storm will remain a Category 2 as it nears the Carolinas. The storm should stay just off shore, but a landfall near Myrtle Beach cannot yet be fully ruled out.
As far as South Carolina beach weather is concerned, the heavier rain and strong wind would move in Wednesday and last through Thursday night. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible along the immediate SC coast Wednesday night and Thursday. Tropical storm force wind gusts are likely inland toward I-95. Coastal flooding and beach erosion remain likely, so stay tuned for updates.
In the western Carolinas including the Upstate, expect some extra clouds, a small chance of rain, and a breeze to develop Thursday. The highest wind gusts expected would be 20-25 mph and confined to areas of the southern and eastern Upstate.
