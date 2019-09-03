(FOX Carolina) - Dorian could move uncomfortably close to, or make landfall, along the Carolina coastline toward mid-week. We are watching every update to fine-tune the forecast.
A HURRICANE WARNING has been issued for the SC coast from the SC/GA state line up to South Santee River, including Charleston. Hurricane conditions are possible late Wednesday into Thursday. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for these same areas. A storm surge and hurricane WATCH are now in effect for the remainder of the SC coast.
Dorian currently packs winds at 110 mph and has started its slow trek toward Florida's coastline, moving to the northwest at 1 mph. It will continue to pick up some speed today, finally moving it away from the Bahamas. Today and tonight it will impact Florida's coast, and then toward the Carolina coastline near Charleston and Myrtle Beach late Wednesday At this point, it looks as though the storm will be a Category 2 as it nears the Carolinas. The storm should stay just off shore, but a Carolinas landfall cannot yet be fully ruled out.
Hurricane Dorian made landfall near Elbow Cay in the Abacos Islands of the Bahamas Sunday with winds of 185 mph, making it one of the strongest in terms of wind speed to ever hit land.
As far as South Carolina beach weather is concerned, the heavier rain and strong wind would move in Wednesday and last through Thursday night. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible along the immediate SC coast Wednesday night and Thursday. Coastal flooding and beach erosion remain likely, so stay tuned for updates.
In the western Carolinas, we aren't expecting widespread, heavy rain from the storm, but we will be on the edge of it (if it takes the track we are looking at now). If the models trend farther west, we could be dealing with heavy rain locally for Wednesday and Thursday, but as of now, our local rain chance stays low with some breeziness toward midweek.
