A winter weather advisory remains in place for the Mountains, along with the high elevations of Oconee, Pickens, and Greenville counties until noon today.
This morning a few areas across western North Carolina are receiving freezing rain, creating a glaze of ice. The rest of the area is experiencing a cold rain. As temperatures slowly warm into the middle and upper 30s this afternoon the freezing rain will transition over to all rain.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a steady wind at 10 to 20 mph.
As the rain gradually ends Wednesday night, the leftover standing water along with temperatures falling below freezing may cause black ice to form overnight and into the Thursday morning commute.
By Thursday afternoon we'll see improving weather conditions with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies joined by high temperatures in the 40s.
Friday will remain dry, before we see a chance for rain Saturday night lingering into Sunday. Right now it's a small round of rain and shouldn't damper your day too much as we will still have plenty of dry time.
Next week will be sunny and a touch warmer with temperatures in the 50s for the Mountains to lower 60s in the Upstate.
Dress warm and stay safe, especially while traveling.
