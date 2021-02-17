Good morning everyone! We have one more dry day before some winter weather impacts us. We break down the forecast below.
This afternoon expect generally clear skies with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 40s. Clouds will increase when the sun sets leading to a chance of rain around 7PM.
The rain will start out scattered turning widespread by midnight with freezing rain developing in the mountains, changing over to some snowfall at times. For a brief time overnight into Thursday morning, freezing rain is possible in the far northern Upstate.
Heavy rain will take over across the Upstate while the mountains see prolonged freezing rain, sleet, and some snow. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ice accumulations that could cause travel problems and possible power outages across the higher terrain. 0.1-0.25" of ice will be possible. Even a glaze of ice could accumulate north of I-85. Where a Winter Weather Advisory is present.
Heavy rain at times during will last during the morning with slow drying by late in the day Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
Stay weather aware and updated with us here at Fox Carolina.
