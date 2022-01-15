The threat for significant ice is increasing across the Upstate for Sunday. Heavy snow is still likely for the mountains.
Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains and northern Upstate including Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Pickens, Oconee, Cherokee, Stephen, Franklin and Hart counties from 12AM Sunday to 12AM Monday. Several inches of snow and sleet are expected to fall, along with a glaze of ice in some spots. Travel will be dangerous and power outages are possible.
An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Laurens, Abbeville, Greenwood, Elbert, and Union counties from 12AM Sunday to 12AM Monday. This means significant ice accumulations could cause power outages and dangerous roadways.
A wintry mix will start this evening between 9PM-12AM, leading to full blown snow in the mountains overnight. Upstate will see some snow along the 85 corridor after midnight, transitioning to a wintry mix between 6AM-9AM.
We could see 2-4" of snow in the Upstate along the 85 corridor and north, but accumulations are certainly possible even outside the mountains, and the heaviest precipitation is expected for Sunday morning. South of 85 we'll see more of a wintry mix. Freezing rain will create icy conditions, mainly for the Upstate 5AM-5PM on Sunday.
Significant ice accumulations are possible Sunday, especially south of I-85.
Precipitation lingers on and off through Sunday evening but should be out by Sunday night, leading to some chilly, clearer, and calmer weather next week.
Watch for icy roads Sunday and Monday nights. We'll have team coverage on line and on air all weekend.
