(FOX Carolina) - Earlier ice potential is decreasing as the threat for heavy rain increases tonight.
A winter weather advisory continues for Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties until noon today. It has been cancelled for all other areas.
Temperatures will slowly climb into the 40s today with a cloudy sky and spotty rain. Heavy rain moves in later this evening and lasts into parts of the overnight. A few high elevation snow showers are possible in WNC early Thursday while the sky clears for the Upstate.
A quick burst of colder air will overtake the region Friday and Saturday putting highs back into the upper 30s to upper 40s, with general sunshine.
A very small chance for light snow showers enters the picture in the mountains on Sunday while highs return to the 50s through early next week in the Upstate. Area-wide, the next better chance for Upstate rain showers and possible snow in the mountains arrives on Tuesday of next week.
