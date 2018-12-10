(FOX Carolina) - Black ice will be a big concern for Monday and Tuesday nights as snowmelt is expected to refreeze on roadways. Much improved weather is expected by late Wednesday before another rain chance for late week.
Patchy drizzle and light rain is possible through 7-8PM, then fog will settle in once again. Lows will drop to 28 in the Upstate and 20 for the mountains, leading to icy roads across much of the area. The worst of the slippery conditions will be from 2AM-9AM, then temps should slowly get above freezing with sunshine.
Mostly sunny skies are on the way for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s for the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains. Tuesday night could bring patchy black ice as lows drop back into the 20s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, which is back to normal for this time of year.
Our next system moves in for Friday, bringing pockets of heavy rain, but no major winter weather. A few snow showers are possible in the high mountains late Friday, but no significant accumulations are expected.
