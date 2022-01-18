The sun melted a lot of the snow and ice on Monday, but not all of it. Any slush or water has frozen overnight with temperatures in the teens to mid-20s. Roads will be ice covered and slick throughout the morning commute.
Today turns sunny, but holds on to a solid chill. Highs reach the low to mid-40s with a light breeze, and drops back into the 20s overnight. Clouds increase on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers could come in the evening/overnight, with brief wintry mix in the mountains.
Thursday starts with some rain/mix and then dries out with highs in the 40s. It gets cold again on Friday with highs in the low to mid-30s, along with another round of wintry mix for the Upstate, with rain changing to snow in the mountains. Some accumulation is expected.
The weekend clears to sunshine, with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate both days.
