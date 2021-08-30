For tonight we'll see increasing clouds in advance of the remnants of Ida. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains.
On Tuesday, the remnants of Ida will track across central Tennessee into southern Kentucky. With this track we'll have to watch out for a low chance of severe storms. An isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Heavier rain will fall across NE Georgia, parts of the Upstate and NC mountains that could trigger some flash flooding. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the Upstate and lower 80s for the mountains. Tuesday night showers and storms continue with lows in the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday Ida will move farther away from us which will decrease rain and storms, but it still is expected to be a soggy day. High temperatures will reach the middle 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s to around 80 in the mountains. The rain will start to fade overnight with lows in the 60s.
For the end of the week into the weekend, weather conditions will improve greatly. Expect a lot of sunshine with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s, with cooler 70s for the mountains. At night temperatures cool into the low to mid 60s with cooler 50s in the mountains. Nice taste of Fall!
