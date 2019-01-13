A drying pattern takes over today, with temperatures warming up slowly. No road problems have been reported from overnight rain and wintry mix, but to be safe, remain cautious hitting the road before 8AM in the mountains.
The day will bring morning showers for most spots, then clearing for the afternoon. Parts of the mountains could see some wrap around snow along the highest peaks Sunday night. Isolated areas that do not dry out fully throughout the day should be cautious of possible re-freeze overnight into Monday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning is out for the mountains of Greenville County, along with Buncombe, Henderson, Polk, Rutherford, McDowell, Yancey and Mitchell counties through 7PM Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Laurens, Cherokee and Union counties until 7PM Sunday. Generally speaking, however, conditions should continue to improve.
Throughout the coming week, a drying and warming trend builds in! We should be back to near 60 by mid-week.
Our next rain-maker will move in Thursday night and continue into Friday, followed by another decent rain next Saturday that could result in mountain snow on the back side of it by Sunday.
