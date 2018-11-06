Election Day weather improves ahead of additional rain chances this week.
Most of the showers have cleared out of the area, and expect partly to mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the afternoon with just a tiny chance of a lingering shower.
Expect temperatures to possibly climb into the 70s later today in the Upstate, holding in the 60s across WNC. The afternoon and early evening hours look GREAT for voting!
We won’t be finished with the rain entirely, as an upper level system swings in for Wednesday. This won’t bring thunderstorms as it looks now, but scattered rain and cloud cover will persist.
The next widespread rain chance is back on Friday morning ahead of a cold front that will drop temps dramatically for this weekend. We should see full sunshine back by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s.
