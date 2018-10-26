The weather drastically improves this weekend ahead of warmer air and potentially stormy conditions next week.
Friday brought plenty of chilly air and widespread rain through the day, but only isolated showers are expected for the rest of this evening with steady temperatures in the 40s.
Saturday brings mostly cloudy conditions through the day, but peeks of sun are likely with just spotty rain expected. Highs will reach the low 60s in the Upstate while staying in the 50s in the mountains.
Scattered showers are a bit more possible toward the TN/NC state line Saturday, possibly mixing with a few snowflakes at times in the highest elevations into Saturday night.
The weather looks MUCH better for Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and highs reaching the 60s. That warming trend continues into the first half of next week, reaching the mid 70s by Halloween Wednesday.
Trick-or-treating looks dry and mild at this point, but expect a good chance of showers and storms by Thursday.
