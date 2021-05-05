After 2 days of rain and storms our weather is finally improving. We break down the forecast below.
Isolated showers remain a possibility early today, with highs reaching the 70s to the lower 80s. Skies are clearing through the day with the rain fading. Expect a strong breeze however, gusting to 20+ mph at times. More significant clearing comes tonight with a chill in the air as lows drop to the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the Mountains.
Thursday and Friday bring beautiful weather to our area, with cooler temperatures. Highs drop back down into the lower 70s for the Upstate and middle to upper 60s in the Mountains. Expect mainly sunny skies both days, but a brief shower could come to the mountains on Friday.
Mother's Day weekend looks great, with sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Highs stay in the 70s Saturday while warming up into the lower 80s by Sunday for the Upstate. Holding onto the upper 60s to middle 70s for the Mountains. Showers arrive early next week with a chance for thunderstorms.
