Temperatures stay cooler than usual for this time of year ahead of rain moving in on Friday. The weekend should clear and get warmer, with more mild air next week.
Starting the day partly cloudy in the 20s and 30s, it'll stay dry and chilly today with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. The clouds will thicken up in the afternoon and evening, with showers approaching after the sun sets, and becoming widespread overnight.
A chilly rain is expected to last throughout the day on Friday with highs in the 40s. Some mountains spots could see a wintry mix, mainly early Friday then again on Saturday morning on the back edge of the system.
Skies clear for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. Next week will become milder and highs approach 60 by mid-week before our next system approaches.
