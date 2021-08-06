Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the start of the weekend. After few days with cooler below average temperatures, warmer more summer-like temperatures return. We break down your forecast below.
Today will be a tad warmer than yesterday with lower to middle 80s as high temperatures region-wide. Clouds are increasing for today leading to more spotty rain and storm chances. Scattered showers and/or storms will become more likely overnight and into Saturday.
Saturday is looking a little more cloudy and rainy, but it won’t be a washout. Some hints of sunshine can still be expected throughout the day. Highs will warm into the upper 80s for the Upstate and lower to middle 80s in the mountains. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a smaller chance of rain than Saturday. Temperatures will reach 90 in the Upstate and 85 in the Mountains.
Early next week, temperatures will get hot returning into the 90s in the Upstate and middle to upper 80s in the mountains will daily rain chances.
