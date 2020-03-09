Clouds will gradually build in to the western Carolinas today ahead of multiple days worth of showers. It won't be a washout any day, but you'll need your umbrella on hand for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
This morning, the sky remains clear and temperatures cold in the low to mid-30s area-wide. Expect a light breeze. Throughout the day, clouds slowly begin to build in, becoming mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Highs reach comfortably into the upper 60s Upstate, and the lower 60s in the mountains.
Tuesday will bring spotty to scattered showers with highs in the lower and middle 60s, under an overcast sky.
Wednesday and Thursday look to bring isolated rain to the area with a better chance Wednesday night as temperatures creep into the lower 70s during the afternoon.
Friday will bring similar isolated on and off rain chances as temperatures cling to near 70 degrees.
Another weak system will approach the area and bring intermittent rain to the area Saturday with a little better chance on Sunday. With this system, the temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s, with nights in the 40s.
