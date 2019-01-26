(FOX Carolina) - Sunday stays dry as we await an arctic blast for middle of next week.
The rest of today looks gorgeous with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Tonight gets chilly again, but temperatures won't drop as much as Saturday morning.
More clouds are possible Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s area-wide with an isolated shower or snow shower possible along the TN border in the mountains late day.
Monday is looking like the nicest day of the next 7! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s will feel like spring compared to what is coming late Tuesday into Wednesday.
An arctic cold front from a portion of the polar vortex will drop south in the U.S. from Canada on Tuesday. This will bring us some rain initially, then possibly a few light snow showers Tuesday evening. Models are hinting at this, but the activity would be very short lived (2-3 hours). Once the moisture is out, the bitter cold will move in. Accumulating snow is more likely in WNC.
Expect lows Tuesday night in the teens and low 20s. Therefore, if we see any light rain/snow into the evening, some of that moisture could freeze up before it has a chance to dry up. We’ll have to monitor road conditions closely on Wednesday morning.
We’ll be in the deep freeze for the rest of the week, with lows in the single digits by Wednesday night for western NC and teens in the Upstate!
