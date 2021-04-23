Happy Friday! We hope you had a great work-week and we welcome you to the start of the weekend.
After the morning chill, this afternoon you can expect partly cloudy skies early in the day before clouds increase this evening. High temperatures will climb into the 60s region-wide. Friday night clouds will thicken up with lows in the 40s.
Saturday brings scattered showers beginning in the morning, becoming more heavy and steady during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible which could go strong to severe. To account for this parts of the Upstate are under either a slight or marginal risk for severe storms. Gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning will be possible along with a brief spin-up tornado. Stay weather aware Saturday! The greatest threat for severe weather will be south of I-85 where the air will be more unstable. Expect that threat between about 12 PM-8 PM.
High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 60s. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall, with isolated flooding possible. Saturday night dries out with a few leftover clouds and sprinkles Sunday with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Sunday afternoon looks much nicer with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s, followed by more sun and even warmer air next week.
