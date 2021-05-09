For the overnight hours we're looking at scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the mountains as a cold front heads our way. Some isolated to scattered showers will occur across the Upstate. Lows by Monday morning will be in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s to near 60 in the mountains.
Grab the umbrella out the door as we'll see some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day Monday. Some storms could contain some hail and gusty winds as a cold front moves through. Highs will be warm in the Upstate with temperatures near 80 and low to mid 70s in the mountains. Monday night turns a bit cooler with dry conditions and temperatures falling into the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains.
Much of Tuesday will be dry and cooler with highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Showers will increase late Tuesday night and last into Wednesday. Tuesday night will be much colder with lows in the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday will be quite chilly with cloudy skies and showers. Highs will be in the low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s to near 60 in the mountains. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the 40s.
It starts warming up Friday into the weekend with more sunshine. Highs warm through the 70s in the Upstate and 60s and 70s for the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
