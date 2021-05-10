Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures turns a bit cooler with dry conditions and temperatures falling into the upper 50s for the Upstate and lower 50s, some upper 40s in the mountains.
Tuesday will mainly be dry with just a few showers possible. It will be cooler however with highs in the lower 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the Mountains. While a brief daytime sprinkle is possible, rain will increase late Tuesday night and last into Wednesday. Tuesday night will be much colder with lows in the lower 50s for the Upstate and low to middle 40s in the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday will be quite chilly with cloudy skies with rainy and cold conditions Wednesday, with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the lower 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s to near 60 in the Mountains, with overnights in the 40s.
It starts warming up Friday into the weekend with more sunshine. Highs warm back into the 70s region-wide, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s and low 50s in the mountains.
