For the overnight hours we'll see a few showers with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
The sky stays mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday..with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. Highs reach the low to mid-80s.
More widespread rain and storms come over the weekend..with a 60-70% chance both days. Highs will stay in the 70s to lower 80s through this time..with more rain into next week.
1-2 inches of rain will be likely, with locally higher amounts possible through this weekend. A front will move through to help dry us out by middle of next week.
