For tonight we're looking at mostly cloudy skies with a few showers, especially across the mountains. Lows tonight will be mild with lows in the mid 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
On Thursday and Friday showers and T-Storms will increase. These will be the days that you need to keep the umbrellas handy. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s nearing 80 degrees in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Eventually the rain will slowly start to taper off by the weekend, but even then there will be a chance for PM storms with highs in the mid 80s in the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Shower and storm chances ramp up again heading into next week with more 80s on the way.
