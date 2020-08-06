A typical summer pattern will set up over the next few days, with a chance for t-storms each afternoon. The weekend looks mostly dry and hot.
This morning starts dry and mostly clear, with temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s.
The heat builds to typical summertime levels today reaching the 80s to lower 90s, with afternoon storms possible. The Upstate will see scattered storms, with a more widespread chance in the mountains. Best chance for rain will be 2-8PM.
A repeat is expected for Friday, but storm coverage should be a bit more.
This weekend looks slightly drier as high pressure begins to take over, but we’ll still have a few pop-up storms possible. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine, especially on Saturday. Highs stay in the 80s to low 90s.
We’re also monitoring the tropics with a weak disturbance in the Atlantic, but for now it appears to be no threat to the U.S. with a 10% chance for development into a "named" storm.
