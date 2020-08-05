A more typical summer pattern will set up over the next few days, with a chance for t-storms each afternoon. Weekend is looking mostly dry and hot!
Tonight will bring a few leftover showers and lows near 70 for the Upstate and 65 for the mountains.
Rain chance increase a bit for Thursday as we get plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture, so expect numerous afternoon storms. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 80s. Best chance for rain will be 2-8PM
A repeat is expected for Friday, but storm coverage should be a bit less.
This weekend looks slightly drier as high pressure begins to take over, but we’ll still have a few pop-up storms possible.
We’re also monitoring the tropics with a weak disturbance in the Atlantic, but for now it appears to be no threat to the U.S.
