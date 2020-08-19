For this evening expect isolated showers and T-Storms across the Upstate. Some storms could contain torrential rain..dangerous lightning and gusty winds. Showers and storms will end this evening..leaving dry weather overnight and lows in the 60s.
Tomorrow the storms pick up a little more...becoming most widespread on Friday. Both days will have highs holding back into the upper 70s to lower 80s because of widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Looking ahead to the weekend we're still looking at a 30-40% chance of storms...along with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
In the Tropics we're watching two disturbances which could become Laura and Marco. The one farther out in the Atlantic is worth watching..as the potential track takes it over the Leeward Islands then near Puerto Rico and possibly Florida. We'll monitor the storm for new information or changes.
