Hurricane Dorian is the big story right now, as it is now a cat 1 storm, and may be a cat 4 on landfall. Right now most models take it between Orlando/Port Canaveral and Melbourne, FL. Still watching for any northern movement to the track. Carolina coast would still get some rain out of it by late Sunday into Monday if it makes landfall in FL, but wind shouldn’t be too bad.
Locally we are looking BEAUTIFUL through Saturday! Sunday and Monday a few showers are possible as moisture increases (indirectly from storm), then we could see actual rain from Dorian toward middle of next week.
Short term forecast includes lots of sunshine and lower humidity! Highs will warm to the mid 80s for the Upstate and near 80 in the mountains for Friday.
Down the line we could see rain from the system, and some gusty winds. Mostly likely toward the middle and end of next week. That is highly uncertain, so we’ll fine tune the forecast as we go.
