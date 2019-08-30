Hurricane Dorian is the big weather story right now, as it is now a Category 2 storm, and may become a Cat 4 by landfall. Right now most models take it between Orlando/Port Canaveral and Melbourne, FL. We continue to monitor any changes to the track that could bring it farther north, but at this point the Carolina coast will still get some rain out of it by late Sunday into Monday if it makes landfall in FL, but the wind shouldn’t be too bad.
Locally we continue on the trend of BEAUTIFUL conditions through Saturday! It'll get hot, into the upper 80s both days with lower to mid-80s in the mountains, but this is normal for this time of year. Sunday and Monday a few showers become possible as moisture increases (indirectly from the storm), but any real widespread rain from Dorian holds off locally until the middle of next week.
As the rain, and possible gusty wind at times, from Dorian get closer to our area, we'll monitor how much will move in. It's highly dependent on the landfall location and where the storm turns from there, so we’ll fine tune the forecast as new information becomes available.
