The intense heat continues into this weekend which will come with a few showers, but nothing major in the drought relief department.
A couple of brief storms are possible tonight with lows in the middle and upper 60s.
Patchy fog is possible Saturday morning which will be followed by a partly cloudy sky and highs near 90 in the Upstate.
The mountains will see more cloud cover and highs in the middle 80s along with spotty to scattered showers during the afternoon. There's the off chance that a couple make it down to the Upstate.
Sunday looks drier and hotter with highs in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Isolated showers remain possible into next week, which will come with a SLIGHT cooldown, but still well above average.
We'll bounce back by the end of next week as hit or miss rain chances remain mostly in the mountains with a smaller chance in the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.