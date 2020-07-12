Get ready for an intense heat wave this week before showers and thunderstorms build back into the area later on.
An isolated shower or two is possible tonight with lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
That same shower or storm chance exists Monday with otherwise hot and muggy conditions otherwise yielding highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s.
Our hottest time will be from the stretch of Tuesday through Thursday with highs approaching the middle 90s in the Upstate.
Heat indices during this time will be around 100 degrees, so be sure to stay plenty hydrated!
Pop-up showers and storms will also gradually return to the area Wednesday and Thursday.
They will become more scattered to widespread at times from Friday into next weekend as heat backs off just a tad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.