(FOX Carolina) - Possibly record breaking heat will settle in for Friday and the weekend! Isolated storms will be possible, mainly in the mountains.
Through this evening we’ll have a few storms, some packing gusty wind. Once the sun sets, we should see most of the rain fade out. By Friday morning expect partly cloudy skies and humid conditions! Temps will start in the low to upper 60s, then quickly rebound into the mid 90s for the Upstate. Mountains will get into the upper 80s, which is well above normal for this time of year.
Highs will be near record for Saturday, with 94 for the Upstate (96 being the record) and 88 in the mountains (record is 89). Rain should be minimal, and mainly confined to the higher elevations of the mountains.
The above normal temps will continue into Sunday and Monday! In fact, with this string of scorching temps, we’re looking at a bonafide heat wave.
