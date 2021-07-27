The heat cranks up over the next few days, with heat index values exceeding 100 by mid-week! Temps go down this weekend, as rain chances come back!
This evening we’ll have scattered showers and isolated storms, but they should fizzle quickly with the loss of daytime heating.
Wednesday will start off warm and muggy in the upper 60s to low 70s, then highs will soar to 89-94 area-wide. Heat index will approach 100.
Thursday will be about a degree warmer, with dangerous heat index values late day. Be sure to look after your pets and keep an eye on the elderly during this intense heat.
A front moves in Friday to bring temps back to more normal levels this weekend. Highs will be closer to 90 with a 30% chance for late day storms Saturday and Sunday.
