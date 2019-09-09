Our hot and rain-less weather pattern will continue into the week, but a cool-down sits in sight!
This morning starts in the 60s across much of the area, with a few spots around Greenville holding on to the lower 70s. Some early patchy fog is possible, but generally a clear sky takes over quickly leading to much hotter than usual temperatures for this time of year.
Highs reach 93 for the Upstate, and 88 in the mountains, which is 5-10° above normal for mid-September. The wind stays light and variable, meaning it won't provide much relief from the heat.
We'll see temperatures a little closer to 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday along with the return of isolated showers in the afternoon/evening hours.
Spotty showers and a brief thunderstorm or two remain possible for Thursday and Friday as well, but much of the day will hold on to enough sunshine to have temperatures soaring to the low 90s each day. Finally, a break in the heat is expected over the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will likely bring more clouds and a few more showers each day. That will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the Upstate, and lower 80s in western NC.
As for the tropics, there are a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic that we're monitoring, but at this point nothing looks threatening. We will monitor every disturbance as we now sit in the peak of hurricane season.
