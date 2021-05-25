The intense heat will continue through this week, with some relief possible toward the weekend!
Tonight will be mild, with lows near 70 for the Upstate and 65 in the mountains. Isolated showers are possible in the higher terrain.
Expect more mountain showers and t-storms between 2-6PM on Wednesday, with Upstate staying dry mid-week for the most part. Highs will stay in the sweltering category in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid to upper 80s in the mountains .
Late week a cold front will move in Friday into Saturday. This will increase rain chances, especially for the Upstate where rain will be tough to come by most of the week.
Once the front passes through, temps will cool down to the 80s area-wide this weekend, with even some 70s possible on Sunday!
