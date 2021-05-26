The intense heat will continue through this week, with some relief possible toward the weekend after showers and storms return.
Starting a bit muggy in the 60s, expect mostly sunshine today with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Isolated mountain showers and storms could pop up between 2-6PM, with the Upstate staying dry for the most part.
Thursday brings a few passing clouds and isolated showers or a brief storm to the entire area, though the mountains are more likely to see it than the Upstate.
Late week a cold front will move in Friday into Saturday. This will increase rain chances, especially for the Upstate, keeping highs in the 80s to near 90 on Friday.
Once the front passes through, temps will cool down to the 80s and 70s this weekend, with overnights much cooler back in the 50s. Sunshine will dominate the 3-day weekend. A slow warm-up builds after Memorial Day Monday.
