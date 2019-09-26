Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through the rest of this week and weekend. Rain looks sparse, but a few showers are possible around the mountains Saturday.
We need some rain! Parts of our area are under moderate to severe drought, and unfortunately anything we see in the next few days would be isolated.
Tonight will be mild and partly cloudy with lows reaching 68 for the Upstate and 61 in the mountains.
Friday is looking very warm and mostly dry. Highs will warm into the upper 80s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains, so high school football games will start on the toasty side. It should feel good through the evening as temps drop into the 70s after 9PM.
This weekend will be mostly dry, with isolated showers for western NC. Highs will be about 6-12 degrees above normal with low 90s by Sunday in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
It stays warm next week, but there is hope for a nice cool-down by the following weekend! We will keep you posted!
