The intense heat will last into this weekend, then we’ll be watching the Gulf of Mexico for the potential for tropical development next week!
Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows falling to the 60s. Saturday is looking mostly sunny and hot once again, with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. A few pop-up showers and t-storms are possible late day, but coverage will be isolated.
Sunday will bring a better chance for afternoon showers and storms with highs reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s area-wide.
Next week we’ll get more cloud cover and scattered showers by Monday into Tuesday.
We're closely monitoring a disturbance in the Caribbean that is a couple days away from potentially becoming an organized tropical system. It has a high likelihood of becoming Michael by early next week.
Computer models are all over the place with the storm, and that makes sense because it hasn't developed yet. Once it does, the models can usually get a better handle on it. Right now a couple of our models try to take it into the Gulf Coast as a tropical storm or possible hurricane, while others keep it weaker and more of a rain-maker. A couple of these scenarios would bring residual moisture (showers and storms) into our area by late next week.
There is still a lot of time to watch this disturbance develop and the models fine tune their projections. Bottom line... we may have our next named storm soon and it would likely impact the Gulf of Mexico coastline. It could mean a higher rain chance for us by late next week! Stay tuned!
