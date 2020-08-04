Isaias made landfall Monday night near Ocean Isle Beach, NC as a category 1 hurricane with winds near 85 mph. It will continue northeast up to the east coast, producing widespread rain and tropical storm force winds as well as a tornado threat.
Locally, our weather dries out from Monday’s soggy weather. Temperatures are comfortably in the 60s this morning with areas of fog. Expect this to dissipate by 9 AM, leaving a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day with highs reaching the 80s. Spotty afternoon showers are possible across the area, but the rain coverage and intensity will be comparatively LESS than Monday.
This general pattern holds the rest of the week – spotty afternoon showers with isolated thunderstorms toward Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Expect more of the same to linger into the weekend.
