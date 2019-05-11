(FOX Carolina) - Our threat for severe weather is over, but a few stray showers remains possible tonight.
Otherwise, expect a mild night with lows in the middle and upper 50s with a steady northwest breeze.
Monday will bring a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Upstate.
Also beware of a gusty wind in the mountains from the northwest at 15-25 miles per hour while Upstate's wind will be slightly lighter.
That wind will relax both Tuesday and Wednesday leaving us with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Upstate.
Thursday through next weekend will bring a decent uptick in temperatures bringing highs back into the 80s to near 90 in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains.
Our next rain chance will be a small one in the mountains next Sunday as the rest of the area stays dry pretty much the entire week and next weekend.
