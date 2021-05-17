Happy Monday everyone! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the brand new work-week!
Starting off the week with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, highs reach the 70s near 80 degrees. An isolated shower or T-Storm can't be ruled out in the Mountains, but most areas stay dry. Tonight looks pleasant with lows near 60 in the Upstate and middle 50s in the Mountains.
Tuesday appears to be our best chance for rain, but even then it's only around 20% to 30%. Highs will be in the lower 80s for the Upstate and middle 70s in the Mountains. Tuesday night will be quiet with lows in the lower 60s for the Upstate and middle 50s in the Mountains.
Wednesday the Mountains may have a lingering shower, but Thursday through the weekend dry conditions with sunshine. A big warm up is also expected with temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s by mid-week. That will climb quickly increasing each day. This weekend highs hit the 80s to around 90 degrees.
