Brief showers and an isolated thunderstorm could pop up in the Carolinas today and tomorrow, but once the sky clears Wednesday, we're in for a stretch of dry weather and building heat that will have the first 90s of the season in place by the weekend.
Starting off the week with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, highs reach the 70s to around 70 degrees. An isolated shower or T-Storm can't be ruled out in the mountains but most areas stay dry. Tonight looks dry and pleasant with lows near 60 in the Upstate and mid-50s in the mountains.
Tuesday appears to be our best chance for rain, but it's only around 20-30%. Highs will be in the low 80s for the Upstate and mid-70s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be dry with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
From Wednesday into the weekend. sunshine will dominate the sky, with a big warm up. 70s to low 80s midweek, will slowly increase each day until through the weekend highs hit the 80s to around 90 degrees. No rain is expected during this period.
