Isolated showers are storms are possible through this evening and tonight, then skies clear for Friday! Another round of storms is possible for Saturday.
Tonight we’ll continue to see spotty rain, with an isolated storm possible coming out of Georgia during the evening hours. Severe threat remains low at this time.
Friday will bring clearing skies and warm temps near 80 degrees in the Upstate and 70s for the mountains. Winds will be gusty,
Saturday brings our next storm threat, and right now that is on the low end for severe weather. A few stronger storms could develop late day as a front moves in. Details are still being hammered out, but for now the threat would b exist from about 2-7PM.
Sunday clears up and brings sunshine! Highs will rebound back into the 70s.
